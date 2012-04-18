LONDON, April 18 Britain has told Total
it can drill a relief well to stem a gas leak at its
North Sea Elgin platform, the French oil company said on
Wednesday, after Scottish authorities confirmed the
environmental impact was minimal.
It will take about six months to drill a high-pressure,
high-temperature relief well to permanently seal the leaking G4
Elgin well 4,400 metres below the seabed, Britain's energy
ministry said.
The relief drilling operation will take place 1,200 metres
east of Elgin in waters 90 metres deep.
Total and the British government are also pursuing their
preferred option of a so-called "well kill" - which is cheaper
and faster but also more risky - that involves pumping heavy mud
into the well from the platform shrouded in explosive gas.
The leak, which has spewed around 200,000 cubic metres of
gas daily since March 25, has not directly contaminated the
marine environment, the Scottish government said on Wednesday
citing the results of tests of water and sediment.
"All data gathered to date continues to demonstrate that the
effects on the marine environment of the Elgin gas leak are, so
far, minimal," Scottish environment secretary Richard Lochhead
said in a statement.
Samples collected on the edge of a two-mile exclusion zone
around the evacuated platform found no traces of oil and gas
pollution, the Scottish government said.
It said traces of oil-based hydrocarbons that were found in
seawater samples were likely the result of other shipping or
industrial activities in the area.
"The sediment samples were found to be unaffected by the gas
leak, with the samples' chemical indicators being typical of
what is found elsewhere in the North Sea," it said.
Total has said the leak was costing it $2.5 million per day.
Britain could be facing as much as a 6 percent cut to gas
supplies this summer due to the closure of three large fields
following a leak found beneath Total's Elgin platform, National
Grid said on Tuesday.
Total's Elgin and Franklin fields and Shell's
neighbouring Shearwater site were shut down in late March
following the evacuation of the Elgin platform after workers
detected a gas leak.