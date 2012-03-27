LONDON, March 27 Total UK is considering all options including drilling a relief well to stem a massive gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea, which could take six months, it said on Tuesday.

"There are two options for intervening. One is drilling a relief well which could take about six months. The other is a platform intervention to kill the well...this would be a faster option," David Hainsworth, health, safety and environment manager at Total Exploration and Production UK Ltd, told Reuters.

"We expect to decide on a plan in the coming days," he said.

As well as flying in 10-20 specialist engineers, Total has enlisted the services of Wild Well Control, which was heavily involved in the BP's Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.