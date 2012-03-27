LONDON, March 27 Total UK is
considering all options including drilling a relief well to stem
a massive gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea, which
could take six months, it said on Tuesday.
"There are two options for intervening. One is drilling a
relief well which could take about six months. The other is a
platform intervention to kill the well...this would be a faster
option," David Hainsworth, health, safety and environment
manager at Total Exploration and Production UK Ltd, told
Reuters.
"We expect to decide on a plan in the coming days," he said.
As well as flying in 10-20 specialist engineers, Total has
enlisted the services of Wild Well Control, which was heavily
involved in the BP's Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico in 2010.