PARIS Oct 17 French oil and gas major Total
has received expressions of interest in its domestic
gas transport and storage unit, TIGF, although the winning
bidder would face government scrutiny, a union spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Total's plans to sell the unit for an estimated 2.8 billion
euros were first reported by Reuters in July. The company could
use the proceeds from the sale of the network, which operates in
the southwest of France, to fund acquisitions.
Total said at the time that no sales process was underway.
However, the unit told unions during a works council meeting
on Tuesday that Total was indeed looking for a buyer.
"They told us there were a lot of interested buyers," said
union spokesman Patrick Mathieu.
"There's a group of buyers who could include foreign
industrial companies, pension funds or even the Caisse des
Depots," he added, referring to the French state bank that was
previously part of a consortium that bought a stake in GDF
Suez's French gas pipeline business in 2011.
He added that any buyer would have to be vetted by the
government "in as much as they would need to transfer the
permits to run the network.
"This sale is complicated and we're going to do our best to
make it even more so," he added, raising the possibility of
strikes.
Total said last month that it planned to sell assets worth
as much as $20 billion through to 2014 as part of a bolder
management approach that involves buying and selling assets more
frequently.
