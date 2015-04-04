FRANKFURT, April 4 Total's rubber and insulation unit Hutchinson aims to expand in Germany and could make acquisitions to do so, the unit's chief executive told a German magazine.

"If business in Germany develops as we hope we will expand our capacity there," weekly Automobilwoche quoted Jacques Maigne as saying in a summary of an interview to be published on Tuesday.

"Our priority in Europe is clearly Germany," he said, without providing further details on the company's expansion plans.

Hutchinson has five factories in Germany, two of which supply the aviation industry.

It generates annual revenues of 3.46 billion euros ($3.8 billion) worldwide, of which almost two thirds are made in Europe. It does not break out how much of its sales comes from Germany.

When asked by Automobilwoche about Total's reported plans to divest Hutchinson, Maigne said: "There has been such speculation for 24 years."

Sources told Reuters in February that Total was preparing for a sale or listing of Hutchinson that could be worth up to 4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)