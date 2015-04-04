FRANKFURT, April 4 Total's rubber and
insulation unit Hutchinson aims to expand in Germany and could
make acquisitions to do so, the unit's chief executive told a
German magazine.
"If business in Germany develops as we hope we will expand
our capacity there," weekly Automobilwoche quoted Jacques Maigne
as saying in a summary of an interview to be published on
Tuesday.
"Our priority in Europe is clearly Germany," he said,
without providing further details on the company's expansion
plans.
Hutchinson has five factories in Germany, two of which
supply the aviation industry.
It generates annual revenues of 3.46 billion euros ($3.8
billion) worldwide, of which almost two thirds are made in
Europe. It does not break out how much of its sales comes from
Germany.
When asked by Automobilwoche about Total's reported plans to
divest Hutchinson, Maigne said: "There has been such speculation
for 24 years."
Sources told Reuters in February that Total was preparing
for a sale or listing of Hutchinson that could be worth up to 4
billion euros.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)