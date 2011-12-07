LONDON Dec 7 French oil major Total said it could build a pipeline from South Sudan to Uganda, that would continue to Kenya's coast, potentially solving the fledgling state's headache about how to export its oil.

Total Christophe de Margerie told a press conference his company had proposed to Uganda that a pipeline which is planned to bring Ugandan oil to a Kenyan port, be built so it could be extended to South Sudan.

Landlocked South Sudan took two-thirds of Sudan's 500,000 barrels a day of oil production when it became independent in July, but it is now locked in a row with Khartoum over the use of the northern pipeline to the Red Sea.

De Margerie said there was no timeline for construction. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)