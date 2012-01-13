(Adds details)
PARIS Jan 13 Oil major Total
and its partner Japan's Inpex Corp. are to invest $34
billion in a huge offshore liquefied natural gas project in
Australia set to begin production in 2016.
Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2012,
Total said in a statement on Friday.
Total and Inpex aim to build offshore facilities to produce
natural gas and condensate, and an undersea pipeline stretching
885 km to a liquefaction plant in Australia's northern city of
Darwin.
The project, in which Total owns a 24 percent stake, had
initially been estimated to cost some $20 billion but will end
up costing more because of strict environmental conditions
imposed by the Australian government.
Demand for LNG is high in fast-growing Asia, especially
after the Fukushima accident in Japan last year has made some
countries more wary of nuclear power.
Total and Inpex's decision to make such a big investment in
the project comes despite concerns that banks would be unwilling
to fund such an ambitious project at time when credit is
tightening.
LNG project developers typically seek and sign long-term
deals to sell their gas before they begin construction.
Total and Inpex have said that the entire annual production
of 8.4 million tons of LNG had already been sold for 15 years
under oil-linked price contracts.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)