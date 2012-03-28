* Total tries to combat burning flare
* Gas leak drama enters fifth day
* Energy firm dismisses risk of blast
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Karolin Schaps
PARIS/LONDON, March 29 Total said it
was looking at ways to extinguish a flare left burning less than
100 metres from where explosive natural gas was leaking from the
French energy company's Elgin North Sea platform for a fifth
day.
Total dismissed the risk of a blast at the platform, 240 km
(150 miles) off the east coast of Scotland, and the British
government said the flame had to remain burning to prevent
excess gas pressure from building up.
But one energy industry consultant said Elgin could become
"an explosion waiting to happen" if the oil major did not
rapidly stop the leak which is above the water at the wellhead.
Total's share price dropped about 7 percent on Tuesday and
Wednesday, though some analysts said the leak did not appear to
be as serious as the oil leak that caused BP's Deepwater
Horizon disaster in 2010, the world's worst marine oil spill.
A spokesman for Total UK said the flare was on a separate
platform from the leak, albeit only a short distance away.
"The flare is still burning but is not posing a risk. The
leak is on the wellhead platform and the flare is on the
Processing, Utilities and Quarters platform. There is a gap of
90 metres (300 feet) between the two," he said.
Total said it expected the flare to exhaust itself and burn
out. The company was looking at ways to extinguish the flare if
this did not happen.
David Hainsworth, a health, safety and environment manager
at Total, told the BBC the priority had been the safety of the
238 staff of the platform when it was evacuated on Sunday.
Memories are still raw in the North Sea industry of the
Piper Alpha platform fire 24 years ago, when 167 people were
killed in the world's deadliest offshore oil disaster.
Hainsworth could not say how long it would take to
extinguish the flame, and whether that would be "an hour, or 24
hours or two days" - or even longer.
The British government said the flame was still alight as
part of the safety system triggered during the evacuation to
burn off excess gas.
"At the moment wind is taking the gas cloud away from the
flame and weather conditions are forecast to remain stable for
the next few days," said a spokesman for the Department of
Energy and Climate Change. "We hope that the pressure will be
such that the flame will naturally go out by itself, but Total
are not taking that for granted."
UNWELCOME NEWS
Industry consultant John Shanks said the stakes were high
for the offshore industry. "The news this morning that the flare
is still burning on the platform is thus unwelcome," said
Shanks, who works at RiserTec, a specialist engineering
consultancy based in Aberdeen.
"Under normal conditions, the deeper the leak, the more
difficult remedial work will be. However, if gas continues to
leak at a steady or increased rate over a sustained period of
time, the platform could become an explosion waiting to happen."
A spokesman for Total in Paris said a solution to plugging
the leak was still being evaluated and it was "a question of
days". "We have not precisely identified the cause of the
incident," he said.
The British energy ministry said Total was considering two
options to plug the leak: drilling a relief well that would
allow the flow of gas to be shut off, or blocking the well with
heavy mud.
Total warned on Tuesday that it could take six months to
halt the flow of gas in an accident that has thrown a spotlight
on the safety record of energy production in the British sector
of the North Sea.
Hainsworth said then that some weeks ago Total engineers had
decided to pump mud into redundant piping on a gas reservoir
which had been plugged about a year ago. This appeared to result
in the escape of gas from the outer casing of the well.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said current reports of the leak
suggested the incident was not as serious as the explosion at
the Deepwater Horizon platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
That blast killed 11 workers and ruptured BP's Macondo well,
unleashing millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
BP struck a deal estimated at $7.8 billion with businesses and
individuals suing over the spill.
Analysts' estimates of the costs to Total of the Elgin leak
ranged from $150 million to $2.7 billion, depending on how long
the company takes to bring it under control.
In the worst-case scenario of an explosion on the platform,
however, the cost could soar to at least $10 billion, not
including possible environmental fines, they said.