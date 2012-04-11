PARIS, April 11 A leak at Total's North Sea Elgin gas platform could be stopped by the end of April, if everything goes as planned, Total's U.K. managing director Philippe Guys said in a newspaper interview.

Guys told Scottish daily "The Press and Journal" that the French oil major planned to carry out a successful "dynamic kill" on the leaking G4 well before May.

"We are working hard and if all goes as planned we envisage by the end of this month we should be having control of the well," he said.

Last week, Total said it would pump mud into a well to stop a gas leak at its Elgin platform, after a reconnaissance team found that conditions were safe enough to allow the operation.

Guys was speaking after another specialist team on Tuesday flew to the platform to carry out inspections, cleaning work, and to record the pressure of the gas spewing out of the platform, the newspaper said.

Total has said the leak is costing it $2.5 million a day so far, and its stock has dropped by almost 7 percent since the leak was reported, knocking billions of euros off its outstanding share value.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)