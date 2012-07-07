AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 The cost for Total of the new 550 million-euro tax on oil inventories included in France's amended 2012 budget bill will be about 140-160 million euros ($172-197 million), the chief executive of the French oil major said on Saturday.

"I will give you a range, because it will depend on the tax base that we don't know yet, let's say it's between 140 and 160 million euros," CEO Christophe de Margerie said on the sidelines of a news conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

France confirmed this week it would impose a one-off tax on the oil sector to raise some 550 million euros ($693 million), helping depleted government coffers but hurting its struggling refining industry.

De Margerie also said he was confident on the outcome of talks with Gazprom, Russia's gas export monopoly, to remain part of the consortium charged with developing one of the world's biggest natural gas fields.

"Negotiations on Shtokman, as far as we're concerned, are well advanced, I am now waiting for some feedback from Gazprom," Total's CEO told reporters.

"I am calmly waiting for their decision. Our wish obviously is to participate in this very important project for Russia and also obviously for us," he said, adding that he was still seeking to keep a 25 percent stake in the project.

Gazprom has said this year it was looking to bring in new partners. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose and Gilles Guillaume)