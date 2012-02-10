PARIS Feb 10 Total posted a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted net profit thanks to higher oil prices, helping drive a more daring exploration and production strategy that has added to discoveries, and said it would raise exploration spending.

Oil prices averaged $110 a barrel last year, held up by unrest in several oil producting nations in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Net income in the quarter, excluding one-offs and unrealised gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel inventories, was 2.725 billion euros ($3.63 billion). In dollar terms, Total's underlying result was up 6 percent.

Production was unchanged in the fourth quarter at 2.384 million barrels of oil and fell 1 percent over the year to 2.346 million, Total said on Friday.

The company said it would increase its exploration budget by 20 percent to $2.5 billion and invest $20 billion overall this year, aiming for annual average spending of $23 billion in 2012-2014.

Total confirmed it expected to increase production by 2-3 percent in 2012, depending on the production recovery in Libya and Syria. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Muriel Boselli; Editing by James Regan)