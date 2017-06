PARIS, July 27 Total is currently not working on the sale of its domestic TIGF pipeline, Finance Director Patrick de La Chevardiere said at a conference call, declining to comment on the asset's possible future sale.

Sources told Reuters that the group was in the early stages of preparing the sale of the asset which could could raise about 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion), and that plans to divest it could be announced in September. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)