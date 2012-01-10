PARIS Jan 10 Total and Ineos
have resumed talks to create ties between their two refineries
in southeastern France to make them more efficient, union and
industrial sources said on Tuesday.
The two European refiners, hit by structural gasoline
over-capacity, announced at the end of 2010 they were in talks
to optimize crude supplies and logistics between the La Mede
refinery owned by Total and the Lavera plant owned by Ineos.
Talks however slowed down after PetroChina announced in
January 2011 it had purchased a 50-percent stake in the Lavera
refinery, sources said.
"The discussions have resumed in a big way between Total,
Ineos and Petrochina and from what we are hearing there is good
hope that an agreement could be reached before the end of the
year," a senior CGT official at Total said.
French Total and British Ineos declined to comment.
The two refineries are complementary because the 158,000
barrels per day La Mede refinery has a good supply network and
Lavera produces mainly diesel, which French motorists mostly
use.
An industry source close to the matter said the two
companies were studying different possibilities for the tie-up.
"One possibility is to find synergies and another would be
to exchange stakes in refineries," the source said, adding no
calendar was set to finalize the project.
Both refineries are located near the Fos-Lavera oil
terminal, which supplies 6 refineries in France, Switzerland and
Germany.
The European refining sector suffers from structural
over-capacity because it produces mainly gasoline rather than
diesel, the fuel mainly used by motorists in the European Union.
Refiners have closed two refineries in France since 2010 and
operations have been halted in two others due to lack of funds.