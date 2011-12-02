TOKYO Dec 2 French oil major Total aims to raise its stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia to 30 percent from 24 percent now, Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie was quoted as saying by Japan's Kyodo news agency on Friday.

He also said he expected negotiations on the issue with partner Inpex Corp to be completed in the near future, according to Kyodo.

Inpex, which holds the remaining 76 percent stake, operates the huge offshore gas project.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)