PERTH, April 13 The chief executive of France's Total SA said on Wednesday that the company's priority on getting back into Iran's energy sector was gas and petrochemicals

"Gas is our priority for us there, and petrochemicals," Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné told reporters at an international liquefied natural gas conference.

He said the company has not signed any deals in Iran yet. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by Ed Davies)