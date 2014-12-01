(Adds detail from statement, background)
PARIS Dec 1 French oil major Total
said on Monday it had struck oil and gas near the city of Arbil
in the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, its second discovery
in the Harir block in two years.
The discovery is welcome news for Total, which had
disappointing drilling results in recent years, despite an
increase in its exploration budget. It is set to announce a
revamp of its strategy next year.
The French company has ignored threats from the central
Iraqi government in Baghdad and signed oil deals directly with
the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, where crude reserves are
plentiful and contract terms more attractive than in the south.
"This success confirms Total's exploration strategy in
Iraq," said Marc Blaizot, senior vice president for exploration
at Total.
The Jisik-1 well was tested with light oil flow rates of
6,100 barrels per day, the company said in a statement. Two
other tests confirmed the presence of gas reservoirs, with flow
rates of about 10-15 million cubic feet per day.
The company will now review options for development, it
said, while exploration work on the Total-operated Safen and
Baranan blocks continue, with additional wells planned for 2015.
The company had reduced staff numbers in Iraqi Kurdistan
over the summer due to the advance of Islamic State fighters
through northern Iraq, but had continued exploration operations
as scheduled.
Total has a 35 percent share in the Harir Block, alongside
Marathon Oil, with 45 percent, and the Kurdistan
Regional government, which owns 20 percent.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Michael
Urquhart)