PARIS May 29 The massive Kashagan field in Kazakhstan must start producing before the end of the year, Total's Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Margerie said on Tuesday.

Other investors in the international consortium developing the Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea, such as ENI have said the oilfield would pump its first oil by the end of 2012 or early 2013.

"The most important thing for us is that the field starts producing before year-end," De Margerie told journalists in Paris.

Cost overruns and assertive government policy opened the door for state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas to join the consortium of foreign investors in 2008.

The start of the complex project has repeatedly been delayed.

"Everyone knows that there has been a problem regarding costs for Kashagan but there hasn't recently been a rise in costs," he said.

French daily Les Echos wrote in its Tuesday edition that costs of the first phase of Kashagan, the world's biggest oil discovery since Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in the 1960s, had risen by 20 percent to $48 billion.

"This is the confirmation of previous costs for phase 1," De Margerie said.

Kazakhstan, which holds 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves, plans to increase crude output by more than 20 percent to 100 million tonnes by 2015. Kashagan will contribute much of this additional volume.

The latest timetable for first production is in line with earlier estimates.

Prime Minister Karim Masimov told Reuters in December that the Kazakh government would seek to reopen talks on Kashagan should production lag.

Beyond first output, the Kashagan consortium plans an ambitious and costly second phase that could potentially more than double production to 1 million barrels per day.

