* Costs for phase 1 of Kashagan project at $48 billion-Total
CEO
* Kazakhstan holds 3 pct of world's recoverable oil reserves
PARIS May 29 The massive Kashagan field in
Kazakhstan must start producing before the end of the year,
Total's Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Margerie said on
Tuesday.
Other investors in the international consortium developing
the Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea, such as ENI have
said the oilfield would pump its first oil by the end of 2012 or
early 2013.
"The most important thing for us is that the field starts
producing before year-end," De Margerie told journalists in
Paris.
Cost overruns and assertive government policy opened the
door for state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas to join
the consortium of foreign investors in 2008.
The start of the complex project has repeatedly been
delayed.
"Everyone knows that there has been a problem regarding
costs for Kashagan but there hasn't recently been a rise in
costs," he said.
French daily Les Echos wrote in its Tuesday edition that
costs of the first phase of Kashagan, the world's biggest oil
discovery since Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in the 1960s, had risen by
20 percent to $48 billion.
"This is the confirmation of previous costs for phase 1," De
Margerie said.
Kazakhstan, which holds 3 percent of the world's recoverable
oil reserves, plans to increase crude output by more than 20
percent to 100 million tonnes by 2015. Kashagan will contribute
much of this additional volume.
The latest timetable for first production is in line with
earlier estimates.
Prime Minister Karim Masimov told Reuters in December that
the Kazakh government would seek to reopen talks on Kashagan
should production lag.
Beyond first output, the Kashagan consortium plans an
ambitious and costly second phase that could potentially more
than double production to 1 million barrels per day.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Muriel Boselli; editing
by Jason Neely)