PARIS, April 13 French oil and gas company Total
said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with
Korea Gas to extend the cooperation in their
liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses.
The agreement is designed to jointly identify and pursue
opportunities to develop the LNG market in Asia and in new
importing countries, Total said in a statement.
The French group added that the firms would also cooperate
in LNG trading and terminal optimisation.
Total and Korea Gas are partners in the $18.5 billion
Gladstone LNG project in Australia alongside other companies
including Santos and Petronas.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)