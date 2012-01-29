LONDON Jan 29 French oil firm Total is close to securing exploration rights over several oil and gas blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Sunday Times reported.

The paper said a deal could be announced within weeks, although it also cited sources close to the situation as saying that the deal could still fall apart.

Industry sources told Reuters that Total had been visiting the region ahead of a possible entry.

Total could not immediately be reached for comment.

Many big western oil companies have been mulling an entry into Kurdistan, by either buying existing players in the region, many of whom are small independents, or by buying new licensing blocks.

Exxon Mobil, the first oil major to move into Kurdistan, is quietly mobilising in Arbil, at the heart of the region, Reuters reported last week

The Exxon deal has been criticised by the Baghdad government, which has challenged the regional government's right to issue licences