LONDON Jan 29 French oil firm Total
is close to securing exploration rights over several
oil and gas blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Sunday Times
reported.
The paper said a deal could be announced within weeks,
although it also cited sources close to the situation as saying
that the deal could still fall apart.
Industry sources told Reuters that Total had been visiting
the region ahead of a possible entry.
Total could not immediately be reached for comment.
Many big western oil companies have been mulling an entry
into Kurdistan, by either buying existing players in the region,
many of whom are small independents, or by buying new licensing
blocks.
Exxon Mobil, the first oil major to move into Kurdistan, is
quietly mobilising in Arbil, at the heart of the region, Reuters
reported last week
The Exxon deal has been criticised by the Baghdad
government, which has challenged the regional government's right
to issue licences