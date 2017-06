PARIS, Feb. 10 Total is looking closely at moving into Iraqi Kurdistan but has not yet signed any contracts, the group's Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Margerie told a news conference at its yearly results.

De Margerie said Iraqi project conditions were not very "attractive" but that it was looking actively to invest in Kurdistan.

"The interest in Kurdistan is that there are plenty of gas and oil reserves there and contractual conditions are better (than in Iraq)," de Margerie said. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)