PARIS Oct 30 French oil major Total
said it had discovered "significant" oil and gas reserves in the
Kurdistan region of Iraq, where it owns a 35 percent stake in an
exploration project with Marathon oil and the regional
government.
"The discovery is very encouraging and demonstrates that our
strategy to grow in this very prospective region is on the right
track," Total executive Arnaud Breuillac said in a statement.
Three tests were carried out on the wells and they were
found to have flow rates between 3,200 and 3,900 barrels per
day, while other tests established the presence of gas with flow
rates of 20 to 30 millions cubic feet of gas per day.