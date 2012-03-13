PARIS, March 13 Total signed an agreement with two units of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday to take a stake in the Zhanjiang refinery and petrochemicals platform in China, the French oil giant said.

Total, Kuwait Petroleum International and Petrochemicals Industries Company signed a memorandum of understanding to take part in the development of the 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery in partnership with Chinese refiner Sinopec , Total said.

It would be designed to process Kuwaiti crude as feedstock and produce high-quality refined and petrochemicals products, Total said, without giving an estimate of the investment involved in the deal.

"The project is in line with our strategy of expanding in growth markets, based on a few highly competitive and integrated platforms", Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said in a statement.

Total had said last month it was in talks to develop a refinery in China with Kuwait, which wants to expand production and boost refining operations at home and abroad. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by James Regan)