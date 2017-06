(Corrects to make clear the early talks are with Kuwait for a refinery project in China)

PARIS Feb 10 Total is in preliminary talks with Kuwait for a refinery project in China, the group's refining head told a news briefing for the group's results on Friday.

"If we can have access to a project for a big refining and petrochemical platform (in China) this can interest us," Patrick Pouyanne, Total's head of refining and chemicals said.

"We are in early talks with Kuwait but it's a long term project," he added.

(Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)