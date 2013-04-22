TRIPOLI, April 22 France's Total said
it aimed to start offshore exploratory drilling in Libya next
month for gas, in a further sign the OPEC member's energy
industry is returning to normal after the 2011 war.
Speaking at the Libya Oil & Gas Summit in Tripoli, Bernard
Avignon, managing director of Total Exploration and Production
in Libya, said the company was waiting for a drilling rig that
was undergoing tests in Croatia.
"We hope it will start making its way towards the
exploration area in Libya next week to start drilling operations
at some point in mid-May," he told reporters on the sidelines,
adding work would focus on two wells in the area.
"We hope to discover more gas, we have already discovered
gas in that area."
Total, which operates in Libya through the Mabrouk joint
venture with the state National Oil Corporation, currently
produces 41,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil at its offshore
al-Jurf field and 35,000 bpd at its onshore Mabrouk field.
He said Total also wanted to do more seismic studies in the
area around the Mabrouk oilfield.
"We would like to have a clearer vision of the last parts of
the concession that have not been explored, with the aim of
doing some exploration drilling at the end of 2014, beginning
2015," he said.
Libya has impressed analysts by ramping up production more
quickly than expected to around 1.5 million bpd after the war
that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. So far, it has had only limited
success, however, in luring security-conscious foreign firms
back to explore in a country awash with weapons.
BP said in late January it was reconsidering plans
to drill for oil in Libya due to heightened security fears
following an attack by Islamist militants on the In Amenas gas
plant in neighbouring Algeria.
Libyan Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said on Monday Libya
aimed to start inviting bids for new exploration blocks by the
end of this year.
Asked if Total would be interested in participating, Avignon
said: "Of course we look, of course we are interested."
