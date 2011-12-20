TRIPOLI Dec 20 French oil major Total plans to resume onshore operations in Libya shortly, a company advisor told Reuters in the Libyan capital on Tuesday.

Total's onshore business in Libya "will resume in a few days", Michel Seguin, special advisor to the president of Total Exploration & Production, said. "There are still some logistical issues that need to be sorted out."

Seguin was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Libya by French Trade Minister Pierre Lellouche. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by John Irish)