PARIS Oct 23 Total expects to take a final investment decision (FID) next year on the Yamal gas project in Russia, after initially expecting a decision before the end of this year, the French oil group said on Tuesday.

"We anticipate to be in a position to take the FID next year if the market is there," Philippe Sauquet, head of gas and power at Total, told a gas and electricity conference in Paris.

Total is developing the Yamal liquified natural gas (LNG) project in the Russian Arctic in partnership with Novatek , Russia's second-largest gas producer.

The investment decision had been expected this year with a view to launching production in 2016. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose; Editing by Gus Trompiz)