(Corrects to gas supply to LNG plant, not LNG exports)

PARIS Oct 23 France's Total has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Nigeria LNG's liquefication plant, the company said on Tuesday.

It said it had stopped oil and gas production from its onshore OML block, losing the equivalent of 90,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent.

Total said the decision had taken effect around 10 days ago. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli)