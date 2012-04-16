ABUJA, April 16 French oil major Total
has shut down a gas plant in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta,
following a leak caused by a technical incident, the company
said in a statement.
The leak occurred on a block that also contains crude oil in
Rivers state, one of the three states that make up the Niger
Delta, a vast wetlands region veined with hundreds of kilometres
of labyrinthine creeks and waterways.
"On April 3rd, Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) was alerted
about some water and gas resurgence points, observed in an
uninhabited area close to its onshore Obite gas production
facilities, on the OML 58 license," a statement on the company's
website said.
"This event is the likely consequence of a technical
incident that occurred during drilling operations on the same
site, on March 20. There have been no injuries. Production from
the Obite gas plant has been stopped and wells shut down."
The company said it was working hard to limit the impact on
the environment from the leak. It did not say how much gas
output was affected or if any oil output had been cut off.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer and holds the
world's seventh-largest gas reserves. Its light oil is popular
with U.S. and Asian buyers, but it remains a relatively small
player in the gas business.
Block OML 58 also produced around 76,000 barrels per day of
oil in 2004 and this increased in 2008, the company said on its
website. The statement did not say if oil production at the site
had been affected by the shutdown.
