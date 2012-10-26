UPDATE 5-Oil gains more than 1 pct on Middle East schism
* Tension rises as several Arab states cut off ties with Qatar
OSLO Oct 26 French energy firm Total made an oil discovery in the Garantiana Well in Norwegian North Sea, Bridge Energy, a partner in the project said on Friday.
"Preliminary results show an oil rate of around 4,000 barrels per day through a 28/64" choke," it said. "Resource volume estimates are pending analyses of the results."
Total is the operator with a 40 percent stake while partners include Det norske oljeselskap ASA (20 percent), Svenska Petroleum Exploration AS (20 percent) and Bridge (20 percent). (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
DUBAI, June 5 Yemen's internationally recognised government cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.