* Total E&P President says industry collaboration needed
* Says Total will be patient on new investments
* Firms can only manage downturn through costs reduction
By Bate Felix
PAU, France, April 5 Oil and gas companies must
make further serious cost cuts and should work together to
generate further savings to weather the current difficult
downturn, Total's executive Arnaud Breuillac said on
Tuesday.
Costs are still unacceptably high and cost reduction was
necessary to sustain businesses, Breuillac, President for
Exploration & Production at the French oil and gas major, told
an industry event in Pau, southwest France.
Oil prices have plunged since 2014 due to global oversupply
concerns, hitting profits in the sector and forcing companies to
cut costs and find savings.
Speaking in century-old Palais Beaumont while some 200
environmental activists protested outside, Breuillac said oil
and gas was still needed despite progress in renewable energies.
"To ensure the right level of profitability, oil companies
and services companies must work together to find innovative
ways to bring cost down," Breuillac told industry experts
meeting for 2016 MCE Deepwater Development conference.
"We need to increase our collaboration, to find better ways
to share risks and to collectively find a new balance,"
Breuillac said.
He added that oil and gas companies could only to manage the
downturn through cost reductions.
"We cannot control the oil price, so we have to excel in
what we can control ... our capacity to deliver projects,
operational excellence, new technology innovation and of course
to lower opex and capex," he said.
PATIENT ON NEW INVESTMENTS
Breuillac said Total has cut operating costs by 1.5 billion
euros in 2015 with an objective to gain 2.4 billion in 2016 and
3 billion more in 2017.
"These efforts combined with a more efficient exploration
and a new production will enable us to maintain the lowest
technical cost among our peers below $24 per barrel," he said.
"This means that above $10 per barrel we can generate
positive cash flow from our operations and above $25 per barrel,
we generate positive results," he added.
He said the company was also cutting investments and holding
back final investment decisions on some projects until oil
prices recover.
"Let me tell you that we will be patient before sanctioning
new projects if costs remain high," Breuillac said, adding that
the company was coming out of an intensive investment phase with
nine project startups last year and five more this year, but no
major project was sanctioned in 2015 and 2016.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)