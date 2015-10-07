BRIEF-TPI COMPOSITES INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 7 Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said he saw global oil demand growing by a very strong 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) or even more this year.
"World oil demand is expected to grow 1.7 million bpd in 2015. My traders told me more than that," he told the Oil & Money conference in London on Wednesday. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. Mexico's peso rose 0.9 percent, and the Colombian peso firmed 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of oil. Oil futures jumped after a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. Brazil's real rose over 0.7 percent agains