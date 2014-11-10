(Adds comments on Abu Dhabi concession, Kurdistan)
ABU DHABI Nov 10 Big oil companies such as
Total can withstand oil prices at $80 a barrel and the
French firm will continue its current investment projects,
Total's president for exploration and production said on Monday.
"$100 was a good level to ensure continuous supply of
projects for the future," Arnaud Breuillac told a news
conference at a major energy industry conference in Abu Dhabi.
But he added, "Large companies like Total have financial
capability to weather a bit of time when the oil price is
lower," and said Total did not want to cut back its investment
budget.
"We will continue with our capital discipline. We have a
strong roadmap for the next few years with a lot of projects,
and all of them will continue."
Breuillac also said Total did not think oil prices would
stay as low as $80 for long. "We are experiencing a short-term
imbalance and it is unclear how long it will last, but if it
lasts too long, some companies will cancel projects."
Nine Asian and Western firms have bid for stakes in the Abu
Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession,
after a deal with Western oil majors that dates back to the
1970s expired in January.
State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has asked
the nine bidding companies to extend offers that were due to
expire around Oct. 22 until Dec. 21, sources told Reuters in
mid-October.
Breuillac said on Monday: "We are committed to Abu Dhabi and
to partnership with ADNOC." Asked how confident he was about his
company's concession bid, he replied: "We have put together a
very strong deal."
On the situation in Iraqi Kurdistan, where the Kurdish
regional government and the Iraqi central government are at
loggerheads over sharing the region's oil resources, Breuillac
said: "We are confident that there will be conventional oil from
our operations there and that Baghdad and Kurdistan will reach
an agreement."
(Reporting by Maha El Dhana; Writing by Andrew Torchia)