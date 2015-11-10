(Adds quotes, details)
By Rania El Gamal and Dmitry Zhdannikov
ABU DHABI Nov 10 The global oil glut is likely
to take longer than expected to clear and may depress oil prices
for many more months if not years despite steep investment cuts
and project cancellations around the world, executives from oil
majors said on Tuesday.
The views from the top ranks of Exxon Mobil, BP
and Total were given at an industry conference
in Abu Dhabi as key officials from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said they expect better
prices in 2016.
The discord in views comes as most global majors are
slashing their budgets and investments with the aim to be able
to generate cashflows with prices as low as $60 per barrel.
And while major producing nations are also reducing
spending, they are often facing much tougher choices to keep
governments popular.
"I'm not sure we will exit from low prices before many
months," Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told the
conference.
Oil prices more than halved in the past 18 months because of
a global oil glut which arose on the back of a U.S. shale oil
boom and a decision by OPEC not to cut output to fight for
market share with higher cost producers.
BP's and Exxon Mobil's heads of exploration and production
Lamar Mckey and Jack Williams both said low oil prices would
stay for a while and BP's head of the Middle East Michael
Townshend said the group saw oil fluctuating around $60 per
barrel for the next 3 years.
The views are more pessimistic than those of OPEC with
secretary general Abdullah al-Badri saying on Tuesday he saw a
positive momentum for oil markets building in 2016.
The glut is persisting even though oil majors alone have cut
their capital investments by a combined $22 billion this year
while scrapping some 80 projects, double the number abandoned in
2014, according to Mckay.
Townshend said he saw Iraq - a major source of additional
supply over the past two years - unlikely to be adding to the
glut next year.
"It is difficult to see a massive ramp up in production next
year because of the way the contracts are structured," he said
referring to ongoing talks with the government of Iraq about
lower investment plans for next year to reduce paybacks to oil
majors and thus leave more money for the Iraqi budget.
But as the oil industry becomes more efficient it is quickly
learning how to recover more resources from existing fields.
"The new reality is that giant fields will produce for much
longer," said Mckay.
Williams said his example of rising efficiencies was the
cost of well drilling in North Dakota - one of the key U.S.
states behind the shale boom - being down 36 percent in the past
four years while generating higher production.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Maha El Dahan; Editing by
Jason Neely and David Evans)