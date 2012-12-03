OSLO Dec 3 Total has discovered oil
northeast of the Visund field in the North Sea, the Norwegian
Petroleum (NPD) said on Monday.
In a separate statement, partner Det norske said
the preliminary estimated size of the discovery is between 25
and 75 million barrels of recoverable oil.
"The test showed good flow properties," the NPD said. "The
well produced oil with a low gas/oil ratio."
Operator Total has 40 percent interest i production licence
554, while partners Det norske, Bridge Energy and
Svenska Petroleum Exploration have 20 percent each.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)