NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 25 French oil company Total
SA has launched a process to sell its 17 percent stake
in the Gulf of Mexico's Tahiti oil field, which could fetch
between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in a deal, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Bank of Nova Scotia is working on the sale on
behalf of Total's US oil and gas exploration and production
unit, Total E&P USA Inc, one of the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. A Total representative declined to
comment, while a Bank of Nova Scotia representative did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Total, like other big oil companies, has been under pressure
from shareholders to cut costs and raise dividends as rising
costs in the oil industry and weaker oil prices squeeze
profitability.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Michel Rose in Paris;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)