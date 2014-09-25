NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 25 French oil company Total SA has launched a process to sell its 17 percent stake in the Gulf of Mexico's Tahiti oil field, which could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of Nova Scotia is working on the sale on behalf of Total's US oil and gas exploration and production unit, Total E&P USA Inc, one of the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. A Total representative declined to comment, while a Bank of Nova Scotia representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Total, like other big oil companies, has been under pressure from shareholders to cut costs and raise dividends as rising costs in the oil industry and weaker oil prices squeeze profitability. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)