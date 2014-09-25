(Adds details on the project and background on Total)
By Mike Stone and Michel Rose
NEW YORK/PARIS, Sept 25 French oil company Total
SA is looking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Gulf
of Mexico's Tahiti oil field, which could fetch between $1.5
billion and $2 billion in a deal, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Bank of Nova Scotia is working on the sale on
behalf of Total's US oil and gas exploration and production unit
Total E&P USA Inc, one of the people said.
The sources, who spoke this week, asked not to be identified
because the sale process is confidential. A Total representative
declined to comment, while a Bank of Nova Scotia representative
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Total, like other big oil companies, has been under pressure
from shareholders to cut costs and raise dividends as rising
costs in the oil industry and weaker oil prices squeeze
profitability.
It has been selling off businesses such as its adhesives
division Bostik, which French chemicals group Arkema
has offered to buy for 1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion).
The company plans to sell $10 billion of assets in
2015-2017, having hit a target of $15-20 billion of sales in
2012-2014.
Wells it does not control are among the assets that Total is
considering selling, according to one of the sources. San Ramon,
California-based Chevron is the primary operator of the
Tahiti oil field, which began production in 2009.
The Tahiti field is located approximately 180 miles south of
New Orleans, Louisiana, in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of
Mexico beneath 4,100 to 4,300 feet of water, according to
Total's website.
Total, which has struggled with production outages in Libya,
Kazakhstan and Nigeria, cut its 2017 output goal on Monday to
2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from a previous 3
million.
Since 2010, Total has generated a total of $30 billion from
asset sales, according to its Chief Financial Officer Patrick de
la Chevardiere. That makes it one of the most ambitious sell-off
programs in the industry alongside BP's $50 billion
sell-off plan.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Michel Rose in Paris;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)