DOHA, April 22 Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf
nation's sovereign wealth fund, has increased its stake in
French oil group Total to 3 percent and is undecided
on buying more shares, Qatar Holding's chief executive said on
Sunday.
"This is good for both sides - it is good to be in Total.
They have a huge investment in Qatar," Ahmad al-Sayed told
reporters on the sideslines of a conference.
"It is very open. We haven't decided yet," he said when
asked if Qatar would buy more in Total.
