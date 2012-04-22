DOHA, April 22 Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, has increased its stake in French oil group Total to 3 percent and is undecided on buying more shares, Qatar Holding's chief executive said on Sunday.

"This is good for both sides - it is good to be in Total. They have a huge investment in Qatar," Ahmad al-Sayed told reporters on the sideslines of a conference.

"It is very open. We haven't decided yet," he said when asked if Qatar would buy more in Total. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Sitaraman Shankar)