* Total offers up to 1.5 percent annual pay rise - CGT

* Unions expected to hold votes on Friday night

* Three refineries near minimum output (Updates with final offer details)

By Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose

PARIS, Dec 13 Workers at Total's Feyzin refinery near Lyon joined a strike at four other domestic plants run by the French oil company on Friday as a wage row with management looked set to continue over the weekend.

Employees at the 119,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) plant voted to team up with those at the Gonfreville, La Mede, Grandpuits and Donges refineries as the CGT union rejected a third increased wage offer from the firm.

On Friday afternoon, Total's management made a fourth and final proposal, offering annual pay rises of up to 1.5 percent, up from 1.4 percent earlier in the day, according to unions.

Unions were expected to hold votes at each site later in the day on whether to accept the final offer or shut down refineries fully on Saturday morning, CGT union officials said.

If no deal is reached by Tuesday, 1600 GMT, a blanket 1 percent pay rise will be applied by Total, the CGT said.

The strikes have pushed output at three of the refineries near minimum levels, a CGT union official said.

"There are no (oil) products leaving the refineries nor crude entering the sites," he said.

A CFDT union official played down the impact of the strike, calling it "symbolic" amid the traditional wage talks.

Similar actions have taken place in previous years without leading to prolonged strikes.

"Usual practice is that negotiations last only one day and the deal is not signed until the following Tuesday evening," the CGT official told Reuters.

Total did not answer requests for comment.

While the strike was having an impact at the 339,000-bpd Gonfreville refinery, the 155,000-bpd La Mede refinery near Marseille and the 99,000-bpd Grandpuits refinery near Paris, the 231,000-bpd Donges plant near Nantes had not been producing since last week due to technical issues.

Feyzin was in ramping-up mode after planned maintenance.

Total capacity at the five plants is 943,000 bpd.

In the afternoon shift, the percentage of striking workers had reached 66 percent at the Gonfreville plant in northern France, 90 percent at La Mede refinery in the south, 75 percent at the Donges plant in the west and 65 percent at the Grandpuits plant, according to the CGT.

Separately, officials in the western port of Saint-Nazaire and the southern port of Fos said a call for port workers to strike on Friday had not been followed by action. (Additional reporting by Axelle Du Crest in Paris, Ron Bousso and David Sheppard in London; Editing by Jane Baird, Dale Hudson and Mark Potter)