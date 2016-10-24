(Adds Total's statement, details.)
PARIS Oct 24 French oil and gas company Total
said on Monday that a gas leak at its 247,000
barrels-per-day Gonfreville refinery in Normandy had caused an
explosion that injured five workers.
The blast in northern France occurred during a scheduled
maintenance work on a gas compressor, Total said, adding that
emergency services were on site to contain the gas leak and
fire.
"There is no risk of it spreading within or outside the
site," Total said in a statement.
A union official at the site told Reuters that it was still
unclear what had sparked the explosion.
"There were some workers in the vicinity and five of them
were hit by the detonation," a union official said, adding that
units feeding to the pipe were being shut down while
firefighters try to contain the flames.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Michel Rose and Alexander
Smith)