PARIS, March 14 French oil giant Total
trimmed output of motor oil ingredients made from
vacuum gasoil (VGO) at its Gonfreville refinery in Normandy due
to poor margins, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.
"Output was partially and temporarily suspended on Saturday
because the economic environment is difficult," he said.
"Prices of VGO have risen so much that they now cost more
than the finished product (motor oil bases) whose prices
collapsed, which means the margins followed."
The price of motor oil normally refers to lubricant.
Total will only restart full production "when conditions
permit," the spokesman said.
The spokesman declined to give production data or say how
many people were employed at the unit but a union member at the
refinery said 120 people were concerned.
The 350,000 barrels per day Gonfreville refinery is the
biggest in France and employs more than 1,000 people.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters)