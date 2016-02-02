(Corrects in paragraph 1 to say TEV has $150 million under
management, not $100 million)
PARIS Feb 2 French oil and gas company Total
said on Tuesday that it had taken stakes in two solar
power start-ups via its $150 million Total Energy Ventures
venture capital fund as it expands in renewable energy.
Total said the deals involved no more than 15 percent of
Tanzania- and California-based Off Grid Electric, and
California-based Powerhive.
Total did not disclose the value of the deals, but a
spokeswoman said they would typically be worth between $1 and $5
million. Total Energy Ventures has stakes in some 20 firms.
"Their systems are expected to speed up electrification in
Africa and could be as much a game changer as mobile phones were
in their field," Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in
a statement.
Both start-ups offer solar power for use in areas with
little or no access to electricity power grids, especially in
emerging markets such as Africa.
Off Grid Electric develops and distributes home solar
systems and battery storage to power small appliances, while
Powerhive develops and operates solar power microgrids with
battery storage and local distribution.
Total said in September that it planned to invest $500
million per year in new energies including solar and biomass to
take advantage of the growing market. Renewables make up 3
percent of Total's current portfolio and are expected to reach
10 percent by 2030.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan and Alexander
Smith)