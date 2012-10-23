PARIS Oct 23 French oil major Total is not among potential bidders for Repsol's liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets, a senior Total executive said on Tuesday.

Asked about a report in Spain's Cinco Dias that said on Monday that the French company was among potential bidders, Philippe Sauquet, CEO gas and power at Total said:

"I cannot comment, but it's wrong," Sauquet told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Paris. (Reporting By Michel Rose)