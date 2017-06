PARIS Oct 31 French oil and gas major Total expects its production to fall slightly this year compared to last year, Chief Financial Officer Patrick de la Chevardiere told a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

The group reported earlier a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net adjusted profit to 3.348 billion euros, beating analysts' expectations thanks to a sharp increase in refining margins.

Its output of oil and gas fell 2 percent to 2.272 million barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)