* Adjusted Q3 net profit down 19 pct year-on-year
* Dividend unchanged at 0.59 euro, CFO says room for
increase
* Shares down 1 pct, lower than sector, better than Shell
(Adds shares, quotes, background)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Oct 31 French oil company Total
reported a drop in profits due to narrow refining margins in
Europe and a heftier exploration bill on Thursday, and decided
not to match a dividend increase by rival BP.
The economic slowdown has hit European oil demand, leaving
European refineries with overcapacity and shrinking margins.
Total had flagged earlier this month that margins had dropped to
a near four-year low.
"Refining margins are extremely weak, we still have this
endemic problem," Chief Financial Officer Patrick de La
Chevardiere told reporters on a conference call.
Total shares were down 1 percent by 1010 GMT, slightly lower
than the rest of the European oil and gas sector, which
dipped 0.68 percent, but a better performance than its bigger
Anglo-Dutch rival Shell whose stock fell 4.2 percent.
Shell's third-quarter results undershot analysts' forecast,
also hit by weak refining margins, coupled with higher
production costs and Nigerian output stoppages.
The burden of expectation was upon BP's rivals after it
reported better than forecast results on Tuesday.
"A solid performance from the upstream was partly offset by
mixed results in the downstream," said Peter Hutton, an analyst
at RBC Capital Markets. Another analyst said the results were
"neutral" regarding his view on Total.
Total's net adjusted profit fell 19 percent to 2.7 billion
euros ($3.72 billion) in the quarter compared to the same
quarter a year ago, slightly below a consensus analyst forecast
of 2.78 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The French major, Europe's second-largest oil company after
Shell, said a $400 million rise in its exploration bill compared
to the same period a year ago had also weighed on profits.
"We will continue these exploration efforts until the end of
2013 and all along 2014... We haven't yet found the giant field
we're looking for, we have to admit," De La Chevardiere said.
The CFO said he expected oil and gas output to grow this
year, depending on production at the Kashagan field in
Kazakhstan. He declined to reiterate a previous goal for output
growth of 2-3 percent for 2013.
The Paris-based group said production had risen to 2.299
million barrels a day, the second consecutive quarterly rise,
helped by the start-up of Kashagan and the Ekofisk South project
in Norway.
DIVIDEND PRESSURE
Spurred on by historically high oil prices in the past few
year, integrated oil companies have increased their exploration
spending to look for hydrocarbons in areas that until recently
were deemed too remote or risky.
But the shareholders who control them have raised pressure
to keep a lid on costs as they fear the oil price cycle could
turn down and are demanding more generous payouts.
Total, which embarked on a so-called "high-risk,
high-reward" exploration strategy to find giant fields in areas
such as southern African seas, conceded last month it would
start what CEO Christophe de Margerie called a "soft landing" in
capital expenditure.
Total said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 0.59 euro
per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.
Asked why the group did not raise its dividend this quarter,
as its British rival BP did earlier this week, the CFO
said: "It's not because there are expectations that we have to
dance to the market's tune."
"Nonetheless, we have good fundamentals and we have room to
raise the dividend in the future," he said.
Total also said it had taken a final decision to invest in
the Fort Hills mining project in Canada, which its Canadian
operator Suncor announced overnight.
Third-quarter revenue dropped 6 percent from the same period
a year ago to 46.7 billion euros. Analysts on average expected
revenue of 43.8 billion euros with a dividend of 0.51 euro per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Total are up 15 percent so far this year,
outperforming a 3.5 percent rise in the European sector index.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier; editing by James Regan and Tom Pfeiffer)