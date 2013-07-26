* Q2 adjusted net profit 2.7 bln euros vs consensus 2.62 bln euros

* First year-on-year rise in output since 2010

* CEO says further changes in downstream business necessary

* Q2 dividend 0.59 euros a share

* Shares flat

By Michel Rose

PARIS, July 26 French oil group Total reported a drop in second-quarter profits on Friday, hit by a fall in oil prices that offset its first rise in output in three years.

Europe's third-largest oil company after Royal Dutch Shell and BP said its second-quarter adjusted net profit fell 3 percent to 2.7 billion euros ($3.57 billion), on the back of a 4 percent decline in revenue to 47 billion euros.

Brent crude oil prices hit a nine-month low below $100 a barrel at the beginning of the second quarter but are now back up to $107.30.

Production rose 1 percent from the same quarter a year ago, the first year-on-year rise since 2010 thanks to the re-start of the Elgin gas field in the North Sea last March after a year-long shutdown, improved security conditions at Total's Yemen liquefied natural gas complex and the first cargo shipped from its Angola LNG project.

The rise to 2.29 million barrels of oil equivalent a day was welcomed by analysts, as investors have doubted Total could reach its oil and gas output growth target of 2-3 percent this year and its longer-term goal for 3 million barrels of output capacity in 2017.

"Finally a quarter of production growth from Total driving a better than expected number.. it's important to get visible evidence of this growth because the market just hasn't believed it," said Oswald Clint of Bernstein in London.

Total regularly missed its oil and gas production targets in the past, and shares are currently trading at 40 euros, valuing the stock at 7.9 times 12-month forward earnings, still a 16 percent discount on average to its global peers.

Shares in Total edged down 0.1 percent by 0924 GMT, as the broader European oil and gas sector gained 0.2 percent.

"Very good robust results from Total," said Jason Kenney of Santander. "Hopefully the company's back on form ready for delivery in 2014."

Analysts expect the group to reap the benefits from a more aggressive exploration strategy from the second half of this year, when it hopes to see the first oil from the Kashagan project in Kazakhstan and higher production from Nigeria.

The Paris-based group also said it was studying the launch of the Yamal LNG project in Russia and Canada's Fort Hills mining project before the end of the year.

FURTHER CHANGES DOWNSTREAM

Margins at the group's refining business were down, falling to $24.1 per tonne in the second quarter, compared to $26.9 a tonne in the first quarter. Total has been restructuring its refining business in a bid to reduce exposure to unprofitable European refineries.

"The downstream reaped the initial benefits of the restructuring program even though further changes are still necessary to strengthen our position," Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this year, de Margerie had said on radio that he expected Total and other oil majors to shut down more refineries in Europe over the next few years due to falling fuel consumption.

Total has pledged not to close any refinery in France for five years after it shut the Dunkirk refinery in 2010, but Europe is suffering from overcapacity because of the economic slowdown and as exports to the United States have dried up.

The group said it would pay a second-quarter dividend of 0.59 euros per share in December, the same as in the first quarter.

Analysts on average expected adjusted net profit to fall 8.4 percent to 2.62 billion euros on revenue of 39 billion euros, with a dividend of 0.6 euros per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.