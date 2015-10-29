PARIS Oct 29 French oil and gas company Total's
net adjusted profit tumbled 23 percent to $2.756
billion in the third quarter compared with the same period a
year ago, the firm said on Thursday, hit by a sharp fall in
global oil prices.
The firm however revised its production growth target higher
to more than 9 percent this year from 8 percent previously
following a 10 percent jump in production in a third quarter
boosted by new projects.
Analysts on average had expected $2.391 billion in net
adjusted profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
"In a context where the oil price has fallen by 50 percent
in one year, Total was able to demonstrate its resilience by
limiting to 23 percent the decrease in its third quarter
adjusted net income of $2.8 billion," Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.
Record-high margins in the European refining sector boosted
profits at Total's downstream division, which were up 82 percent
on the previous year in the third quarter.
Total said that it was on track to more than beat its target
of $1.2 billion in cost reductions in 2015, while organic
investments after nine months were $16.6 billion, in line with
the objective of $23-24 billion for 2015.
Rival BP on Tuesday announced a third round of
spending cuts and more asset sales over the coming years to
tackle the extended period of low oil prices and help pay for
its $54 billion U.S. oil spill settlement.
Total said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.61 euro per
share in the quarter.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Michel Rose and Andrew
Callus)