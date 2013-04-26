PARIS, April 26 French oil major Total
reported first-quarter net adjusted profit down 7 percent
year-on-year to 2.9 billion euros ($3.77 billion), hit by lower
production due to a leak in the North Sea and a fall in oil
prices.
Brent crude oil prices have been on a downward trend
since February, falling below $100 per barrel earlier this month
for the first time in nine months, but have edged up since then
and were last trading near $102.
Unadjusted net profit fell 58 percent to 1.5 billion euros
in the first quarter, hit by the sale of a stake in an oil sands
project in Canada.
Total said last month it would book a $1.65 billion
first-quarter loss on its withdrawal from the long-delayed
Voyageur Upgrader project in Canada after partner Suncor
pulled the plug on the plant, citing lower potential returns.
Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said earlier
this year he expected oil and gas output to grow by 2 to 3
percent in 2013. Its longer-term target is for 3 million barrels
of output capacity in 2017.
"Total continues to progress with confidence toward
achieving its goals," Margerie said in a statement on Friday.