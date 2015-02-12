(Adds detail, context)
PARIS/LONDON Feb 12 Total will cut
capacity and jobs at its Lindsey refinery in Britain, the French
oil major said on Thursday, as the group adapts to weak demand
for fuel in Europe and rising competition from overseas.
European refiners have been struggling with overcapacity as
the region's petrol and diesel consumption has declined over the
past decade, while new refineries in the Middle East and India
are expected to heap more pressure on European plants.
"We will cut the capacity by half. Jobs will be reduced to
400 positions from 580 positions," Total Chief Executive Patrick
Pouyanne told reporters.
Having studied several options for Lindsey in recent years,
including a sale, Total said it is now embarking on an
"adaptation plan" to improve efficiency and competitiveness at
the plant on England's east coast. Lindsey currently has
capacity of 207,000 barrels per day.
"We think we can keep this refinery as part of the Total
group. Workers there showed they were willing to fight to make
it profitable," Pouyanne said after Thursday's quarterly results
announcement.
The company's plan, which involves a 33 million pound ($51
million) investment, will cut refining capacity by 50 percent,
by shutting down one of the crude distillation units and
associated operations.
Total will also reorganise the refinery's support and
operational services, with a further 150 million pounds to be
invested over the next five years for turnaround maintenance and
other improvements, the company said.
($1 = 0.6514 pounds)
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Claire Milhench; Editing by David
Goodman)