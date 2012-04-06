(Adds detail, background)
By Thierry Lévêque
PARIS, April 6 France's highest court could
annul a verdict against national oil giant Total over
a devastating 1999 oil spill off the Brittany coast, a legal
source told Reuters on Friday.
Total, currently battling to cut off a gas leak at its North
Sea Elgin platform off Scotland, was found guilty for damage
caused to a vast expanse of coastline and wildlife when the
Erika, a 24-year-old tanker it had chartered, broke apart in a
1999 storm, spilling some 20,000 of crude into the Bay of
Biscay.
France's top appeals court is to rule on May 24 on Total's
appeal against that verdict and a source with access to the case
documents said the public prosecutor will recommend a definitive
annulment on the grounds the tanker did not sink in French
waters.
The Italian-owned tanker was in waters classed as an
Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and outside French territory when
it sunk, and it was flying a Maltese flag, conditions which
limit the applicability of French laws.
Total has paid nearly 400 million euros in clean-up costs,
and a 375,000 euro fine, but a nullification would clear it of
responsibility and leave the blame with the tanker's Italian
owners.
Corinne Lepage, a lawyer for the plaintiffs who sought the
civil judgment, said it would be unjust for Total to be let off
the hook for one of France's worst environmental disasters.
"The oil lobby is sadly very powerful in France and the
world," she told BFM TV, adding that it was inherently wrong
that a company making billions of euros in profits could use
decrepit ships with impunity.
Total had no immediate comment.
The initial Erika ruling in 2008 ordered the French company
to pay 192 million euros in damages to environmental groups,
local authorities and others involved in the clean-up operation
after a spill that killed tens of thousands of sea birds and
soiled some 400 km (250 miles) of coastline.
In 2010, an appeals court raised the sum to 200 million
euros. While it left open who should pay it, Total put up the
money, on top of roughly 200 million in initial contributions.
Under France's legal system, the prosecutor makes
recommendations to the court based on arguments made by the
parties in the case.
Lepage, a former environment minister who was briefly a
fringe contender to run in the upcoming presidential election,
told RTL radio it would be "a judicial catastrophe" if the Cour
de Cassation court followed the prosecutor's recommendation,
also leaked to French media.
"This would mean no-one would be held responsible when
French coasts are soiled," she said. "It would mean charterers
like Total could continue, out of pure greed, to hire completely
decrepit ships like the Erika and pollute the coasts with
impunity."
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Catherine Bremer)