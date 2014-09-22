* Cuts 2017 output target, 2015 cash flow goal
* Keeps 2017 free cash flow goal at $15 bln
* Hires new exploration head from Murphy Oil
* Hopes to start Yamal on time, get funding from Europe
* Sees no output from Kashagan, Angola LNG in 2015
(Recasts, adds analyst comment)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Sept 22 Total will step up
asset sales and overhaul exploration after cutting its oil
output targets and the French oil company also said it was
seeking European funds to deliver a Russian gas project on time
despite international sanctions.
Total, which has struggled with production outages in Libya,
Kazakhstan and Nigeria, on Monday cut its 2017 output goal to
2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from a previous 3
million.
France's biggest company by market value and the West's
fourth biggest oil and gas group launched a "high-risk,
high-reward" drilling strategy two years ago. But this has had
disappointing results as high-cost investments did not lead to
large discoveries.
"We have more than 15 major projects to fuel the future
growth ... Two thirds of those projects are operated by us so
that gives us confidence we will achieve the targets," chief
financial officer Patrick de La Chevardiere said at Total's
investor day in London on Monday.
De La Chevardiere also said Total believed its Yamal
joint-venture project in the Arctic could go ahead on time
despite international sanctions against Russia for its role in
the Ukraine crisis.
"We had meetings with EU authorities and they confirmed that
onshore Arctic gas projects are not under sanctions." He said
the $27 billion Yamal liquefied natural gas project could no
longer raise dollar financing but could still get funding in
euros, renminbi and roubles.
Total, like other big oil companies, has been under pressure
from shareholders to cut costs and raise dividends as rising
costs in the oil industry and weaker oil prices squeeze
profitability.
It has been selling off businesses, such as its adhesives
division Bostik, which French chemicals group Arkema
has offered to buy for 1.74 billion euros (2.24 billion US
dollar).
The company plans to sell $10 billion of assets in 2015-17,
having hit a target of $15-20 billion of sales in 2012-2014.
Since 2010, Total has generated a total of $30 billion from
assets sales, according to De La Chevardiere. That makes it one
of the most ambitious sell-off programmes in the industry
alongside BP's $50 billion sell-off plan.
De La Chevardiere declined to comment on what assets the
company could sell, adding that under the previous asset sale
plan it had sold both upstream and downstream businesses.
The company's investments would fall to $25 billion in 2017
from a peak of $28 billion in 2013 while operating expenses
would fall by $2 billion per year by 2017.
The group stuck by an earlier target to generate cash of $15
billion in 2017 but cut the target for next year to $7 billion
from a previous $10 billion. It had free cash flow of $2.6
billion in 2013.
Total's share price was up 0.10 percent at 1505 GMT, after
rising as much as 1.4 percent earlier. The stock outperformed
its peers BP, ENI and Royal Dutch Shell on
Monday and has also outperformed them since the beginning of the
year with gains of 13 percent.
"The maintenance of the 2017 cash flow target was somewhat
of a surprise, although given that further asset sales are
included, it was not sufficient to boost sentiment
significantly," analysts at BMO Capital Markets said in a note.
DISCOVERY DISAPPOINTMENT
The company also said it had hired Kevin McLachlan as senior
vice president for exploration. He was formerly with U.S. energy
company Murphy Oil, where he held the same position.
Asked about Total's exploration track record, De La
Chevardiere said: "When you follow the fact that we hire
somebody from outside, you have the answer. The new head of
exploration is coming from another company. The issue we had was
to make discoveries."
Total is part of a consortium developing the giant Kashagan
oil project in Kazakhstan, which has been held up by gas leaks
in the field's pipeline network. The country has said it expects
the field, one of the world's biggest oil finds of recent times,
to come onstream in 2016.
"We are discussing repairing the pipelines. It will be done
by 2016 ... It is a last chance for us," De La Chevardiere said.
Total also did not forecast any output contributions in 2015
from its Angola liquefied natural gas project, where a string of
missteps has led to multiple delays. The Chevron-led venture
expects the shutdown to last until mid 2015.
The CFO said he expected Europe's refining capacity to
continue to shrink because of falling demand and poor refining
margins. "We will adapt our production to the market," he said
adding that the firm could cut capacity or sell refineries.
Chief Executive Christophe De Margerie told a conference
call with investors on Monday that he was optimistic despite
production target cuts.
"Total is still well positioned as one of the fastest
growing global major companies between now and 2017," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7785 euro)
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)