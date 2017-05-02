PARIS May 2 Total has signed two
agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore
production in the country, the French oil company said on
Tuesday.
Total struck a deal with Senegal's state-owned hydrocarbon
firm Petrosen to explore the Rufisque offshore profond block,
where the French oil company would the operator with a 90
percent stake.
It also signed a deal with Petrosen and Senegal's Energy
Ministry, under which Total would assess the exploration
potential of Senegal's ultra-deep offshore and become an
operator of an exploration block.
"These agreements are part of the group's strategy to carry
out exploration activities in new deepwater basins in Africa,"
Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.
